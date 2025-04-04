Wordle Hints and Answer for April 4, 2025 | Marine-Themed Word Starting with K

Live
Highlights
Struggling with today's Wordle? Get hints for the marine-themed word starting with 'K' and ending with 'L', featuring one repeated letter and only one vowel.
Today's Wordle puzzle is a tricky one with a marine theme and an interesting letter pattern. If you're looking for clues, we've got you covered! The word starts with 'K' and ends with 'L', has only one vowel, and features a repeated letter.
Hints for Today's Wordle
- The word starts with 'K' and ends with 'L'.
- It contains only one vowel.
- One letter is repeated.
- The word is associated with marine life.
These clues highlight the marine connection and the specific letter pattern of today's solution.
Recent Wordle Answers:
- April 3: SHEAR
- April 2: CURSE
- April 1: JEWEL
For more insights and strategies on solving Wordle puzzles, you can refer to guides and tips provided by reputable sources.
