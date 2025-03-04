Wordle Puzzle Challenge: Guess the 5-Letter Word of the Day (March 4, 2025)

Every day, Wordle fans around the globe wake up to tackle a brand-new puzzle. The challenge? Guess the five-letter word of the day in just six tries. It’s a simple yet addictive game that has turned into a daily ritual for millions. Whether you're an expert or a newcomer, there's something satisfying about cracking the code—or getting close.

Why Wordle Works

Wordle isn’t just about guessing; it’s a mix of strategy, logic, and a little bit of luck. The thrill of seeing those green tiles light up with a correct guess is unmatched. And even when you miss, the process of elimination keeps you coming back for more. Whether you win or lose, tomorrow’s puzzle is always just around the corner.

Here's a clue for today's puzzle: the word is a payment method, contains a repeated letter, and has meanings in both hockey and chess.

Still thinking? The answer is “CHECK”! Whether you got it or not, don’t worry—Wordle is as much about the fun and experience as it is about solving the puzzle.

How to Play Wordle

The rules are simple: guess a five-letter word and get feedback. Green means correct and in the right spot. Yellow means in the word but wrong spot. Grey means not in the word. Keep guessing until you get it!