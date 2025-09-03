Wordle Today September 3, 2025: Clues, Tips & Answer

Wordle is a fun word game where you try to guess a five-letter word in six tries. It was made by Josh Wardle in 2021 and bought by The New York Times in 2022.

How to Play:

Pick a starting word.

Letters turn green if they are in the right place.

Letters turn yellow if they are in the word but in the wrong place.

Letters turn gray if they are not in the word.

Pro Tip:

The best starting word is “trace”, according to the New York Times.

Is it free?

Yes! You can play Wordle for free online. If you want to save your scores and get more info, you need a New York Times subscription.

Today’s Wordle Clues:

It’s a verb.

It’s something a dog loves to do.

It has one vowel: the letter E.

It starts with the letter F.

It doesn’t have any repeating letters.

It means: to go get something and bring it back.

Today’s Wordle Answer:

Fetch