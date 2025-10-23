Live
Wordle Today’s Answer & Hints – Drill Explained (Puzzle #1587)
Highlights
Discover today’s Wordle answer “drill,” with easy hints and meaning. Learn how to play Wordle and improve your guesses with simple tips.
Wordle is a game. You guess a 5-letter word. You get 6 tries to guess right.
Josh Wardle made Wordle in 2021. The New York Times bought it in 2022.
When you guess a word, letters change color:
Green means the letter is right and in the right place.
Yellow means the letter is right but in the wrong place.
Gray means the letter is not in the word.
The game says the word “trace” is a good first guess.
You can play Wordle free. If you want extra help, you need to pay.
Hints for Today’s Wordle
The word is a noun and a verb.
It has one vowel: “I.”
It starts with “D.”
It has some letters twice.
It means a tool or the action to make holes.
Today’s Wordle Answer
The answer is “drill.”
A drill is a tool to make holes.
To drill means to make a hole.
