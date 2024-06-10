WWDC 2024: iOS 18 to Present iPhone Apps Locking with Face ID

Apple is poised to unveil iOS 18 at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024, which kicks off tonight. This eagerly awaited announcement will showcase many new features expected to make iOS 18 a significant upgrade over its predecessor. Following the keynote, the first beta version will be available to members of the Apple Developer Program, with the public release slated for September.



Enhanced Security with App Locking

A notable feature anticipated in iOS 18 is the ability to lock individual apps using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. According to a report from MacRumors, this new functionality will allow users to secure built-in iPhone apps such as Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos, Safari, and Settings. This enhancement aims to provide an additional layer of privacy, ensuring that sensitive information within apps remains protected even if the device itself is unlocked.

iPhone Apps Locking: How It Works

Once the feature is activated, users will need to authenticate using Face ID to access these locked apps, maintaining the confidentiality of their data. This added security measure will also support Touch ID and passcodes, making it accessible across different iPhone models and catering to user preferences.

Currently, Apple allows specific content within apps to be locked, such as notes in the Notes app and photos in the "Recently Deleted" and "Hidden" albums within the Photos app. However, iOS 18 will expand this capability, enabling entire apps to be locked and thus providing more comprehensive data protection.



iPhone Apps Locking: Scope and Limitations

At this time, the app-locking feature is expected to be available for built-in iPhone apps only. It remains uncertain whether this functionality will extend to third-party apps from the App Store. This limitation means that while native apps will enjoy enhanced security, users may need to rely on third-party solutions for locking non-Apple apps.

WWDC 2024 Keynote Details

Apple fans and tech enthusiasts can catch all the updates live from WWDC 2024. The keynote session will begin at 10:30 PM IST, and viewers can stream it via Apple's official website or YouTube channel. The event promises to reveal exciting new features and improvements that will define the next generation of Apple's software ecosystem.

As Apple continues to prioritize user privacy and security, the introduction of app locking in iOS 18 is a welcome addition. This feature, along with other expected enhancements, underscores Apple's commitment to providing a secure and intuitive user experience. With the WWDC 2024 keynote just hours away, the tech community eagerly awaits to see what other innovations Apple has in store.