WWDC 2025: Apple Introduces Liquid Glass Tech and Next-Gen Live Translate

Apple launched Apple WWDC 2025 on June 9 while worldwide audiences watched for its response to President Donald Trump's mandate to manufacture in the U.S. to avoid high Trump tariffs on products produced in China and India. The software and developer-focused WWDC anticipates geopolitical concerns about Apple’s financial stability in attendees’ thoughts.

The company Apple encounters increasing examination regarding its failure to deliver the promised Apple Intelligence (AI) features like the AI-enhanced Siri assistant on schedule.

The company revealed new software updates for all its devices and products. The standout feature of the presentation was likely the new ‘Apple Liquid Glass’ design update which aims to provide a more visually appealing workflow for Apple users.

WWDC 2025 highlights

Apple executives gave only brief mention to the issues the company has faced in delivering the AI-enhanced Siri without providing a revised release deadline. Liquid Glass display technology shows continuous expansion and development as it gains capabilities to execute tasks from call screening to motivating runners.

Users of Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, and MacBook will receive software updates that improve both their visual experience and functionality while Visual Intelligence now displays screen content.

Apple innovation 2025 update and the growing capabilities of Apple Intelligence are highlighted by Tim Cook. Before he ends his presentation he expresses his gratitude to Apple’s developer community amidst a rainbow backdrop.

The Apple iPad receives a fresh design update and incorporates many iOS 19 features that were previously announced like phone controls and gaming apps. In the new system developers created a window management system to improve multi-tasking capabilities. Users can adjust the size of apps/windows while enjoying improved pointer responsiveness.

Apple’s headset users will access spatial widgets which will reside within their virtual reality environments along with photo-to-portal conversion features and persistent app placement memory to maintain content stability.