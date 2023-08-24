X announces changes to its API, retires legacy tiers & endpoints

Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) has announced changes to its API (Application Programming Interface) that would retire some of the legacy tiers and endpoints -- a move that could again increase costs of API tier for developers, especially enterprise clients.

The company said that it's discontinuing some of the endpoints and asking users to migrate to the new v2 API.



"As part of our ongoing effort to modernise and transform our API platform, we are deprecating some of our v1.1 endpoints and asking you to migrate to the v2 equivalents. These deprecations will allow us to continue building support for the latest X features with our v2 API," X said in a post.



"We will continue deprecating v1.1 endpoints in the future and highly suggest mapping out 78 your existing consumption to prepare for future migrations," it added.



The microblogging platform also said that it is retiring the legacy Essential and Elevated tiers, and customers using them will need to move to any of the new tiers.



"In addition, we will retire legacy v2 access tiers including Essential and Elevated (for those who still have them) within the next 30 days. To maintain access to our v2 API, please log into your developer account and enroll in Free, Basic, Pro, or Enterprise. Please reach out to our developer support as needed," X noted.



The company launched its new paid API platform in March, with free, basic, and enterprise access tiers.



These three levels include a basic 'free' level primarily intended for content posting bots, a $100 per month 'basic' level, and an expensive 'enterprise' level.



In May, the company launched a new API (Application Programming Interface) tier called -- "API Pro" for startups that costs $5,000 per month.



With this tier, developers can fetch one million tweets per month, post 3,00,000 tweets per month, and get access to the full archive search endpoint.

