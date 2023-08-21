X rival Threads web version may launch this week

Threads, the rival app to Meta's X (formerly Twitter), may get its long-awaited web version this week. Until now, Threads has been available as an app for iPhone and Android smartphones. While the app has managed to record massive registrations (100 million), retaining users remains challenging. With the web version, users can enjoy flexibility in terms of usability, whether on the phone or the desktop. Meta will also be one step closer to competing against X, which has been adding several new features to both the web and app to retain users.



As the Wall Street Journal reported, the web version of Threads will likely launch this week without completely ruling out the possibility of a delay. The report adds that "launch plans are not final and could change." We can also expect the web version to be initially deployed to select users or regions, and a broader rollout may follow after testing.



Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg also shared a similar update earlier this week. Zuckerberg said the platform would get the search and web version in the "next few weeks." With improved search, users can find specific posts from multiple users, which Twitter already allows. Searching for Threads only enables users to find others on the platform. A similar search option can also be extended to the web version of Threads.



Notably, Threads is also rolling out a new feature. Over the weekend, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri revealed "two little updates." In a post on Threads, he said: "We're rolling out a new Reposts tab on your profile so you can see all the threads you reposted in one place. We are also, based on your feedback, adding reposts to your Following Feed." Meta maintains that Threads is a text-based Instagram extension.



Meta's Threads app has built buzz about the platform, though user retention remains an issue. One report claims that 79 per cent of users have barely used the app since joining. The app had approximately 49.3 million daily active users on July 7, which dropped to almost 10.3 million daily active users. On the other hand, X, owned by Elon Musk, has become more aggressive with its approach.



Twitter changed its name to X in the last two months and started an ad revenue-sharing program. The app is already working on a feature to allow verified users to post jobs, similar to LinkedIn. X also wants to take on YouTube by allowing users to watch and post long videos in Full-HD resolution. Similarly, X is exploring a trading option right in the app.