Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 14 Series with Flagship Camera, Super AI Performance, and Unmatched Durability

Today, Xiaomi, a global technology leader, announced the launch of the Redmi Note 14 5G Series, redefining excellence in the mid-range smartphone segment. The series offers a flagship camera, the largest battery in its segment, and exceptional durability, all powered by AI for a seamless, intelligent experience. It combines cutting-edge performance, innovative design, and an advanced camera system to elevate mobile experiences to new heights.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer of Xiaomi India, said, “The Redmi Note series continues to revolutionize with each new iteration, and with the Redmi Note 14 Series, we are setting a new benchmark in innovation. This ultimate upgrade introduces the largest battery in its segment, enhanced by AI-powered performance, ensuring an unparalleled user experience. The 50MP flagship camera delivers professional-grade photography, while the aesthetic design elevates the premium feel. While many consumers look at the shiny stuff before purchasing a device, post-purchase dissonance kicks in and their priorities change where durability and longevity are paramount, and the Redmi Note 14 Series is designed to meet these expectations head-on. Consumers are using their phones for longer and with 4 years of updates and an IP68 rating for dust and water-proofing, it offers unbeatable durability to withstand the rigors of daily life and ensures a smooth consistent user experience.”

Redmi Note 14 Pro Series: A Perfect Blend of Power, Durability, and Innovation

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G & Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G redefine the smartphone experience with their innovative features, premium design, and intelligent functionality. Both models are crafted with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 on the front and Gorilla® Glass 7i on the back for added strength, while also boasting an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, the series introduces AI-driven features like live video subtitles, language translation, and Gemini AI for seamless multitasking and intuitive connectivity. A stunning 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos offers immersive visuals and acoustics. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G further elevates the experience with an elegant, curved display for enhanced ergonomics and aesthetics.

While both models share a strong foundation, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G stands out with Xiaomi's largest ever battery on a smartphone, featuring a 6200mAh battery for long-lasting power coupled with 90W HyperCharge technology. The device is equipped with a flagship 50MP Light Fusion 800 camera offering superior low-light performance and sharp, detailed shots thanks to Super OIS. The camera setup is enhanced by an 8MP Sony ultra-wide camera for dramatic visuals and a 50MP 2.5X telephoto camera capable of incredible portraits.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G packs a powerful 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor, delivering pro-level photography with AI-enhanced features such as AI Bokeh and Dynamic Shots for stunning, crisp images. With a 5500mAh battery and 45W fast charging, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G ensures long-lasting performance throughout the day. Both models come with 4 years of software updates, ensuring a future-proof and continuously improving user experience.

Both are designed for style and durability, with the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G available in Spectre Blue, Titan Black and a special Phantom Purple vegan leather edition, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is available in Ivy Green, Titan Black and for the first time on a Pro, a dual-tone vegan leather Phantom Purple edition.

Redmi Note 14 5G: Elevating Everyday Excellence

The Redmi Note 14 5G brings together elegant design and powerful performance, offering a seamless experience. With its stylish camera deco, curved body, and sleek color options like Mystique White, Phantom Purple and Titan Black, it’s a phone that stands out. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display delivers stunning visuals with 120Hz refresh rate and 2100 nits peak brightness, ensuring vibrant clarity in any light. The in-display fingerprint sensor also makes unlocking the device quicker and more convenient.

When it comes to capturing moments, the 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and macro lens, ensures you get sharp, detailed shots every time. The 5110mAh battery now charges even faster with 45W fast charging, a noticeable upgrade from its predecessor, keeping you powered up with less wait. For immersive sound, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos take your multimedia experience to the next level.

Reinforcing Xiaomi's commitment to local manufacturing, all three devices—Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 5G—are part of our Make in India initiative.

Price and Availability

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G will be available at a net effective price of INR 29,999 for 8GB+128GB, INR 31,999 for 8GB+256GB, and INR 34,999 for 12GB+512GB, inclusive of offers. The Redmi Note 14 5G Series will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart.in and Xiaomi Retail stores and authorized retail partners starting 13th December 2024.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G will be available at a net effective price of INR 23,999 for 8GB+128GB, INR 25,999 for 8GB+256GB, inclusive of offers. The Redmi Note 14 5G Series will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart.in and Xiaomi Retail stores and authorized retail partners starting 13th December 2024.

Redmi Note 14 5G will be available at a net effective price of INR 17,999 for 6GB+128GB, INR 18,999 for 8GB+128GB, and INR 20,999 for 8GB+256GB, inclusive of offers. The Redmi Note 14 5G Series will be available across Mi.com, Amazon.in and Xiaomi Retail stores and authorized retail partners starting 13th December 2024.

For the first time ever, Redmi Note Pro Series will be available on Flipkart Minutes for consumers.

Offer Details

Users can avail an instant discount of INR 1000 with ICICI Credit and Debit cards or INR 1000 Exchange Bonus or INR 1000 Cash Back on HDB Financial Services No Cost EMI loans.