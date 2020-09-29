Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve launches in India: Find price and specifications

Xiaomi has announced its first smartwatch Mi Watch Revolve in India. The new smartwatch was revealed today at Xiaomi's Smart Living 2021 event, which was streamed online.

The Mi Watch Revolve has an AMOLED display which comes along with capacitative touch screen support. The smartwatch comes in two colours, i.e. Midnight Black and Chrome Silver. There are five band options that you can select from together with one leather one.



The Mi Watch Revolve has a stainless steel casing and a large 46mm dial. The dial has 450 nits brightness that's equal to some of the smartphones. The Mi Watch Revolve flaunts auto-brightness adjustment support and a smart always-on display and Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.



The Mi Watch Revolve is introducing with 112 watch faces, and soon the company is adding a bundle of India-specific watch faces. Mi fans have been encouraged to design watch faces which might be incorporated into the fold if the company likes them.



When it comes to fitness, the Mi Watch Revolve comes with Firstbeat algorithm that helps in enhanced fitness tracking that includes heartbeat tracking, heartbeat variability tracking, sleep tracking, stress level, energy level, sleep quality and VO2 Max tracking. Besides this there are10 specialised sports modes.



The smartwatch brings along GPS and Glonass support, so you will be able to leave your watch at home when go running and take this watch along for a swim also. The Mi Watch Revolve has 420mAh battery that lasts tor two weeks on less usage and for one a week on light use on a single charge.











