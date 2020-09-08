Xiaomi to launch first Redmi Smart Band today in India

Xiaomi to launch the first Redmi smart band in India today. Xiaomi teased about the smart fitness band disclosing some features of the fitness band. Earlier this year in China, Xiaomi also launched the first Redmi Band. So there are more chances that the Redmi Smart Band may get launched in India.

The launch of the Redmi Smart Band is scheduled at 12 noon later today. Xiaomi didn't share any live streaming details or link for the launch so most likely it will be just an announcement. On the Redmi Smart Band's teaser page there's a "notify me" button to get updates on the launch. Based on its teasers, the Redmi Smart Band will come with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a 14-day battery life, step counter, and 5 ATM waterproof.

This would most probably be another affordable fitness band from Xiaomi. In China, the Redmi Band is priced at CNY 99 which is rounded off to around ₹1,100. The Redmi Band looks relatively different from the Mi Band 4. Its display is shaped rectangular, which is a 1.08-inch AMOLED colour display. At the bottom, there's a menu button to navigate on the fitness band.

The Redmi Band brings features like heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and five sports modes. The Redmi Band has a battery life that lasts for long 14 days, and it also brings idle alerts similar to the Mi Band 4. The Redmi Band also comes with more than 70 dial faces that the user can select from. It is available in four different colour options of green, black, blue and red.

If it is the Redmi Band launching in India, then the main differentiator would be the design of the fitness band when compared to the Mi Bands.