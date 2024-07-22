Live
YouTube Down: Users Report Issues on App and Website
YouTube experiences partial outage with issues on the app and website, causing trouble for users uploading videos.
Some YouTube users are encountering problems with the platform. Reports indicate issues with the YouTube app, website, and video uploads. According to Down Detector, issues started around 1:30 PM on Monday, peaking at 3:15 PM. Of the users reporting problems, 43% faced issues with the app, 33% had trouble uploading videos, and 23% experienced problems with the website. The cause of the outage is currently unknown, and there are no updates on YouTube's support page or social media channels. This appears to be a minor glitch expected to be resolved soon.
Users have taken to social media to report their experiences. One tweet mentioned, "uploaded videos are not showing in feed (sic)," while another stated, "it's [YouTube] not uploading videos." Despite these issues, posts on X (formerly Twitter) suggest the problem is not widespread, affecting a relatively small number of users.
Youtube outages reported in the last 24 hours
Down Detector first reported YouTube outages at approximately 1:41 PM IST, with a peak of 136 cases and over 100 user flags at the time of writing. Reports of outages are also coming in from cities like Hyderabad, Nagpur, and Pune.
In response to the outage, Team YouTube tweeted, stating they are investigating the issue. Users can stay updated by following YouTube's social media channels for further announcements.