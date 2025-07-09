YouTube Monetisation Rules Change: No More AI or Repetitive Content from July 15

Live
Starting July 15, 2025, YouTube will update its Partner Program rules to block monetisation for mass-produced, inauthentic, or low-effort content. Creators must focus on original videos to stay eligible.
YouTube is making major changes to its Partner Program monetisation policy, starting 15 July 2025. The platform has announced that creators who want to earn money from videos must now stick to original and authentic content — or risk losing monetisation.
What Is Changing?
YouTube has always said that only original content can be monetised. But now, it’s going further. In a new update, YouTube stated:
“We are updating our guidelines to better identify mass-produced and repetitious content. This update better reflects what ‘inauthentic’ content looks like today.”
While YouTube hasn’t defined these terms in full detail, it is likely targeting:
- Videos made using repetitive templates
- Low-effort uploads copied from other creators
- AI-generated content with little to no personal touch
- Spam-like uploads from faceless channels
Will AI-Generated Videos Be Affected?
YouTube did not explicitly ban AI content, but this update might hit channels that heavily depend on AI voices, avatars, or automated scripts — especially if they create lots of low-effort or repeated videos.
For example, gaming channels that use AI avatars and voices might be under review, unless they add significant original voiceovers or commentary.
What About Virtual YouTubers?
Virtual YouTubers (VTubers), who use animated avatars, may still be safe — if they provide their own voiceovers and original content. Some VTubers have built massive followings and earned millions. However, those relying completely on AI-generated content might face problems under the new rules.
What Creators Should Do
Until YouTube gives more clarity after 15 July, creators should:
- Focus on unique and personal content
- Avoid posting repetitive, template-based videos
- Be cautious when using AI tools for content creation
- Ensure their videos add value or originality
Why This Matters
YouTube is trying to protect the quality of content on its platform. If creators rely only on AI and copied content, the viewer experience suffers. This change may also affect AI tool providers, as fewer creators may pay for such tools if monetisation is blocked.