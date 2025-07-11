YouTube Shorts Hits 200 Billion Daily Views | New AI Tool Veo 3 Coming

Live
Highlights
YouTube Shorts now gets over 200 billion daily views. CEO Neal Mohan reveals new AI tool Veo 3 to boost Shorts creativity.
YouTube’s short videos are called Shorts. They have become very popular. CEO Neal Mohan said people watch over 200 billion Shorts every day. This shows viewers love quick, fun videos on YouTube.
YouTube will soon release a new AI tool called Veo 3. This tool helps creators add cool AI backgrounds and effects. It will make shorts more exciting.
Many people also watch YouTube on their TVs. Viewers watch over one billion hours of YouTube on TV every day. More people want to enjoy YouTube on big screens, not just phones.
YouTube is growing and changing. It focuses on Shorts and TV viewing. YouTube wants to stay the best place for creators and fans to connect.
