Zoom Challenge: Indian Government Comes Up With One Crore Challenge For Developing Of A Video Conferencing Application

It is already known that the Government has advised the people to stop the usage of Zoom (video conferencing application). As the whole country is in lockdown mode, all the employees have been ordered to work from home.

Thus the video conferencing applications like Zoom have become important for all the chunk of professionals for conducting official meetings. But as Government suggested people to stop using Zoom application, people are going with alternative ways.

But due to the security reasons, everyone is doubting about the safety of their personal information while using other applications too. To solve this issue, the Indian Government has come up with an innovative challenge.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has announced the 'Make In India' challenge. This department wanted a Make In India video-conferencing application.

Guess what??? This prize money for this challenge is One Crore. Yes… You heard it right! The winning company will be awarded with this huge amount.

Here are the rules and regulations of this 'Zoom Challenge'… Have a look!

• This innovation challenge is open for all the experts in all the domains of software development life cycle.

• The first stage of this challenge is the selection of innovative challenge. The best ideas will be selected from the list of participants and will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs. 10 best teams will be selected and they will be funded with this amount to develop the prototype.

• Coming to the second stage, three teams from 10 will be shortlisted and will be given Rs 20 lakhs to build the solution.

• The third stage will be the final one… The selected solution so-called application will be deployed by the Government of India and State Governments. The best team will be rewarded with Rs 1 Crore and appreciated as it will be first Make In India video-conferencing application.

• The winning team will also be given an extra amount of Rs 10 lakhs every year for the maintenance and operational costs.

• Finally, the winning team should support the application for at least four years.

Here are the challenges which every team should meet while developing a video-conferencing application… Have a look!

• The application should support all the video resolutions, audio quality and should also work in low and high network scenarios.

• The application should work on any device and be made with a low power processor.

• This application should be enabled with screen and file-sharing features.

• The application should have the capability of hosting multiple concurrent conferences with multiple participants in each conference.

• This video conferencing application should also be encrypted with network communication and the cloud should have a browser which is an app-based interface.

• One more important point is, the participating company should be a startup and it should be defined by the Government of India.

Here Are The Important Dates… Take A Look!

• Last Date Of Registration: 30th April

• Last Date Of Idea Submission: 7th May

• Announcement Of The Winner: 29th July

So guys, come on… Show off your talent get recognized world-wide by developing an innovative video-conferencing application!!!