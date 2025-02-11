Zoom Phone is Now Available in Chennai

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced the availability of its industry-leading Zoom Phone service in Chennai, marking its official rollout in the Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle. This launch further solidifies Zoom’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art telephony solutions for multinational corporations (MNCs) with a domestic presence and homegrown companies across India. This expansion to Chennai builds on the Zoom Phone launch in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (MHTC) in October 2024.

“We are excited to bring Zoom Phone to Chennai, one of India’s most vibrant technology business hubs. The city’s thriving ecosystem of local and global enterprises will benefit from the simplicity, scalability, and AI-first capabilities that Zoom Phone delivers,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering at Zoom. “India is a critical market for us, and the availability of Zoom Phone in Chennai reflects our commitment to delivering local solutions with global standards.”

Zoom Phone offers businesses in Chennai unrivaled simplicity and modern functionality, empowering dynamic workstyles and hybrid teams. It supports inbound and outbound calling through the public switched telephone network (PSTN), enabling enterprises to replace PBX solutions while consolidating communication needs on a single platform. Zoom Phone is enhanced by Zoom AI Companion, the company’s generative AI assistant, which is included at no additional cost with the paid services in Zoom accounts. AI Companion delivers Zoom Phone capabilities such as post-call summaries, voicemail prioritization, and voicemail task extraction to help boost productivity and streamline workflows. Zoom Phone also integrates with Zoom Workplace, leading business applications, and hardware providers, offering robust security, scalability, and a user-friendly interface tailored to the needs of local companies and multinational corporations.

Sameer Raje, GM and Head of India & SAARC Region at Zoom

“We are thrilled to launch Zoom Phone in Chennai following the strong interest we’ve seen since our successful rollout in Maharashtra Telecom Circle,” said Sameer Raje, general manager and head of India & SAARC region at Zoom. “With its AI-first features and seamless integration, Zoom Phone empowers businesses across industries to unify communications, enhance collaboration, and deliver exceptional customer experiences, redefining workplace collaboration in India.”

