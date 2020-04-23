Social Media Giant Facebook Introduces Kids Application

Amidst the Corona fever, all the tech giant and social media platforms are coming with special applications to keep the people at home and kids get entertained.

Now, it's the turn of Facebook… This tech giant wanted to help kids a lot, as the schools are shut down due to this pandemic disease, kids at home will feel bored and also miss their friends.

Thus, Facebook rolled out messaging application specially for kids to make them stay connected with friends and their family. This application will be totally under the control of parental space. So, it can be considered safe.

A team of youth advisors and experts have jointly worked on this application making it rach kids in the best way. Parents need not worry about kids as their chats and intecractive sessions can be monitored through the Parent Dashboard.

This application which is specially designed for kids has been launched in 70 countries including India on Wednesday.

Thank You, Facebook for all your gratitude to the society in this hard situation. Covid-19 is making the whole world slowly drop into economic crisis with its rapid spread. Be it the USA, Italy, Iran, African countries or India, every country is trying its best to rule out Corona but it still takes time to achieve this feat.