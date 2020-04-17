TikTok Unveils 'Family Pairing' Feature To Make Parents Keep An Eye on Their Kids

Who doesn't know about TikTok??? This entertainment application has become world famous with its quirky features. Be it celebrities or normal people, everyone loves this app to the core as it allows to mimic their favy stars.



Be it dialogue modulation, dance steps, action episodes or the acting… Anything can be done through this app and thus it became famous within a few days of its launch.

Now the makers of TikTok application have come up with 'Family Pairing' feature which allows all the parents to keep an eye on their child's TikTok account.

This feature will disable direct messages and also allow parents to set screen time. This feature will be applicable for all the parents whose child arebelow 16 years.