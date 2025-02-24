Apple iPhone 16e Sale to Begin on February 28 in India: Get Discounts Up to Rs 10,000

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 16e will officially go on sale in India starting February 28, with special offers that could save you up to Rs 10,000. The device, launched on February 19, is currently available for pre-order since February 21, offering various payment options including EMIs and a trade-in program at Apple’s online store, as well as retail outlets in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi.

iPhone 16e Pricing and Offers in India

The iPhone 16e is available in three storage variants:

128GB model: Rs 59,900

256GB model: Rs 69,900

512GB model: Rs 89,900

However, ahead of the official sale, Apple’s authorized distributor in India, Redington, has unveiled exciting deals that can bring the price of the iPhone 16e down to as low as Rs 49,900. This makes it a great time for those looking to upgrade their smartphone.

Bank and Exchange Offers

Customers purchasing the iPhone 16e using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, or SBI Bank credit cards can avail an instant cashback of Rs 4,000, lowering the price to Rs 55,900. Additionally, Redington is offering a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 6,000, which further reduces the price, bringing the total discount to Rs 10,000. This brings the effective price down to Rs 49,900, making it an attractive offer for those looking for a premium smartphone at a discounted rate.

iPhone 16e Key Specifications

The iPhone 16e boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, providing sharp and vibrant visuals. It features a 48MP Fusion camera with 12MP 2x telephoto capabilities, enabling 4K video recording in Dolby Vision at up to 60 fps. Additionally, it supports Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience with compatible devices such as AirPods and Apple Vision Pro.

Under the hood, the iPhone 16e is powered by the A18 chip, which includes a 6-core CPU. The device also includes advanced features like Genmoji, writing tools, and integration with ChatGPT. It will be available in two elegant matte finishes—black and white—along with a variety of colorful cases for personalization.

With these offers, now is the perfect time to grab the new iPhone 16e and enjoy the premium experience at a discounted price.