iPhone 17 Air and Ultra to Replace Plus and Pro Max Models
Apple is set to replace iPhone 17 Plus and Pro Max models with the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Ultra, introducing slimmer designs and premium features.
Apple is reportedly set to overhaul its iPhone lineup with two new models: the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Ultra. These new devices are expected to replace the current Plus and Pro Max variants, respectively. The shift is part of Apple's broader strategy to rebrand its offerings, following the launch of the budget-friendly iPhone 16e last month.
Premium Flagship: iPhone 17 Ultra
The iPhone 17 Ultra is expected to be Apple’s most premium flagship to date, replacing the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new Ultra branding aligns with Apple's use of "Ultra" for its high-end products, such as the Apple Watch Ultra. Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Ultra will feature a smaller Dynamic Island and a vapor chamber cooling system for improved thermal management.
Slimmer Design: iPhone 17 Air
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air is likely to be the slimmest iPhone yet, possibly 30% thinner than its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Plus. It will feature a 6.6-inch display, slightly smaller than the previous 6.7-inch screen, without compromising on performance.
Maintaining Core Lineup
Apple will reportedly retain the standard iPhone 17 and Pro models for mid-range and high-end consumers, ensuring its traditional lineup remains intact.
While these details are based on leaks, Apple has not confirmed the changes yet. We can expect more clarity at the official launch event in September.