Leaked CAD Renders Reveal Bold New Camera Designs for iPhone 17 Lineup

A fresh batch of CAD renders showcasing Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series has surfaced online, courtesy of renowned leaker Majin Bu. The renders provide a detailed look at the distinct rear camera system designs for the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models.

While Majin Bu has had some successful leaks in the past, he's also made inaccurate predictions, including an incorrect claim about an imminent iPad 11 release in 2023. However, this particular leak has gained additional credibility, with prominent Weibo-based leakers—Fixed Focus Digital, Ice Universe, and Digital Chat Station—confirming its accuracy. These sources have validated the renders based on information from Apple's supply chain in China. Digital Chat Station commented, "The appearance is basically like this," implying that this new design is likely to be what we see in the final products.

Changes to iPhone 17 Pro Design

According to Fixed Focus Digital, the CAD renders are highly reliable. They also added that the iPhone 17 Pro models will likely feature a hybrid construction, combining glass and metal for added durability. This design would see a glass section surrounding the Apple logo, integrated into an overall metal chassis. These details help explain the red areas visible on the iPhone 17 Pro in the leaked images.

Reports suggest Apple intends to implement a half-glass, half-aluminum build for the iPhone 17 Pro models. This construction would not only improve durability but also allow for wireless charging through the glass section, while the aluminum frame would be more resistant to damage.

Additionally, Apple is rumored to be testing a wireless reverse charging feature for the iPhone 17 Pro models. This would enable the iPhone to charge other Apple devices, adding a new layer of functionality to the device.

Distinctive Camera Bar Design for iPhone 17 Pro

Apple is reportedly redesigning the camera system for the iPhone 17 Pro, shifting away from the familiar square camera bump and instead opting for an aluminum camera bar that runs horizontally across the back of the device. This new look will extend to the iPhone 17 Air, which is set to replace the iPhone 17 Plus. The Air model will feature a similar horizontal camera bar, but with a single lens rather than the multiple lenses of the Pro models.

Standard iPhone 17 Retains Familiar Design

On the other hand, the base iPhone 17 is expected to stick with the current camera design seen in the iPhone 16 series, maintaining continuity for Apple's standard models and further distinguishing them from the premium Pro models.

Material Changes for the iPhone 17 Series

Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu reported earlier this month that all iPhone 17 models—iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—will feature aluminum frames. However, Pu expects the iPhone 17 Air to have a titanium frame, which would set it apart from the others. Apple first introduced titanium in its 2023 Pro models, but Pu noted that the iPhone 17 Pro models will return to aluminum frames, likely due to environmental considerations.

Looking Ahead

With these striking design updates, the iPhone 17 series is shaping up to be one of the most visually distinct iPhone generations yet. Apple is expected to officially reveal the iPhone 17 lineup during its customary September event.

What are your thoughts on the rumored changes for the iPhone 17? Share your opinions in the comments.