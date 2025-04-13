Massive Amazon Deal Drops iPhone 15 Price Below ₹30,000 — Here’s How to Get It

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your smartphone, now might be the perfect time. Amazon is currently offering a stellar deal on the Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black), bringing its price down from the original ₹79,900 to an effective cost of just ₹28,830—a limited-time opportunity combining discounts, exchange offers, and credit card benefits.

🔥 Deal Highlights

Base Discount: ₹61,400 (23% off MRP ₹79,900)

Exchange Bonus: Up to ₹29,500 (e.g., for iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB)

Card Offer: ₹3,070 off with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card

Effective Final Price: ₹28,830

This deal is especially appealing as the next-generation iPhone 16 series is around the corner, making the iPhone 15 a powerful yet affordable choice.

📱 iPhone 15 Key Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with Dynamic Island

Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with major improvements in portrait, low-light, and daylight photography

Chipset: A16 Bionic—faster than the A15 in previous models

Battery Life: Offers up to 9+ hours of usage on a single charge

Charging Port: USB Type-C (replacing Lightning)

The iPhone 15 continues Apple’s tradition of sleek design and high performance, now bundled with substantial savings for a limited time.

🎁 Why This Deal Stands Out

Whether you're buying a gift or upgrading your own device, the current Amazon offer presents one of the lowest prices seen for the iPhone 15 in India. Combining exchange deals and card discounts, shoppers can snag a premium Apple experience at budget-friendly pricing.

🛒 Hurry – this offer is valid only while stocks last!