Live
- Six held for robbing man on pretext of offering escort service in Gurugram
- PM Modi shared bond with Captain Vijayakant that transcended politics: Wife recalls memorable moments
- CEA launches new software to help power utilities of states
- Samsung One UI 7 Update for Older Galaxy Phones: When Android 15 Will Arrive on Your Device
- Bihar: IP Gupta launches ‘Indian Inquilab Party’, vows to fight for Paan community’s SC status
- Massive Amazon Deal Drops iPhone 15 Price Below ₹30,000 — Here’s How to Get It
- Pavan spouse offers prayers to varaha swami
- MP DK Aruna Leads Grand Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations in Palamuru
- Hyderabad Erupts in Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025, Thousands Call It 'Unconstitutional'
- 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Unraveling the Tahawwur Rana–David Headley Nexus
Massive Amazon Deal Drops iPhone 15 Price Below ₹30,000 — Here’s How to Get It
Get the iPhone 15 at just ₹28,830 on Amazon with discounts, exchange offers, and credit card deals. Hurry, limited-time offer!
If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your smartphone, now might be the perfect time. Amazon is currently offering a stellar deal on the Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black), bringing its price down from the original ₹79,900 to an effective cost of just ₹28,830—a limited-time opportunity combining discounts, exchange offers, and credit card benefits.
🔥 Deal Highlights
- Base Discount: ₹61,400 (23% off MRP ₹79,900)
- Exchange Bonus: Up to ₹29,500 (e.g., for iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB)
- Card Offer: ₹3,070 off with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card
- Effective Final Price: ₹28,830
This deal is especially appealing as the next-generation iPhone 16 series is around the corner, making the iPhone 15 a powerful yet affordable choice.
📱 iPhone 15 Key Specifications
- Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with Dynamic Island
- Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with major improvements in portrait, low-light, and daylight photography
- Chipset: A16 Bionic—faster than the A15 in previous models
- Battery Life: Offers up to 9+ hours of usage on a single charge
- Charging Port: USB Type-C (replacing Lightning)
The iPhone 15 continues Apple’s tradition of sleek design and high performance, now bundled with substantial savings for a limited time.
🎁 Why This Deal Stands Out
Whether you're buying a gift or upgrading your own device, the current Amazon offer presents one of the lowest prices seen for the iPhone 15 in India. Combining exchange deals and card discounts, shoppers can snag a premium Apple experience at budget-friendly pricing.
🛒 Hurry – this offer is valid only while stocks last!