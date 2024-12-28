OnePlus Open 2 Leaks: Exciting Upgrades in Design, Features, and Performance

Live
Leaked details of the OnePlus Open 2 reveal a sleek foldable with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, IPX8 water resistance, dual selfie cameras, and more.
The upcoming OnePlus Open 2, a next-gen foldable phone, is set to launch in 2024, with multiple OnePlus Open 2 leaks unveiling key upgrades. The OnePlus Open 2 design will feature a larger, circular camera module and a sleek, slim profile under 10mm, with curved rear edges. One of the standout features is the IPX8 rating, which makes it a waterproof foldable OnePlus smartphone—an improvement over its predecessor's IPX4 rating.
Under the hood, the OnePlus Open 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, ensuring a powerful performance alongside up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. The display specs include an 8-inch LTPO main screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 6.4-inch AMOLED cover screen.
The OnePlus Open 2 specifications leak also suggests a 50MP triple-camera setup and dual selfie cameras (32MP and 20MP). With a 5,900mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging, it promises long-lasting power.
As the OnePlus Open 2 launch rumors continue to circulate, it looks set to compete with other foldable smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, placing it in direct competition with other premium foldables in 2024. The device will likely offer a sleek, premium experience with enhanced design upgrades and features to distinguish it in the growing foldable market.