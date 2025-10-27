Adobe Updates Its SLR-Style Camera App with iPhone 17 Compatibility — With One Limitation

If you happen to be an owner of the latest iPhone 17, then you’ve probably been more than a little impatient about the recent lack of support for Adobe’s Project Indigo photography tools. Luckily, it seems that the company has finally found a workaround to at least partially launch Indigo on the iPhone 17.

As The Verge reports, the Project Indigo app now supports the iPhone 17’s rear cameras. The problem previously reported, which delayed the release, was on the side of the front cameras of the iPhone 17. This is due to the fact that the phone has received a brand new design for its front-facing camera sensors that resembles a square. It was this incompatibility with the app’s features that caused the delays. While a fix for the problem with the front-facing cameras is still being developed, Adobe has decided to disable all mobile photography functionality with the front camera sensors and instead work to support the rear sensors.

Project Indigo, which was released in June, was announced to offer the highest quality photos for iPhone users and allowed them to adjust manual controls for all settings in great detail such as focus, exposure, ISO, shutter speed, and more. Adobe camera app relies on the heavy use of computational photography to achieve its DSLR quality and is especially popular among pro photographers.

SLR-style app is currently set to be compatible with all iPhone 12 Pro and newer generation devices, but compatibility issues have started with the release of the iPhone 17.

“We’re actively working on iPhone 17 support but ran into some issues, specifically with the front camera,” an Adobe software spokesperson told The Verge. “We’ve reported them to Apple, and they’ve implemented a fix that will be available in iOS 26.1. Until then, we’ve had to disable the front camera in Indigo temporarily.”