Android 16 Release Date Set for June 3: Early Launch for Pixel and Samsung Devices

Here is good news for Android mobile users. Google has announced that Android 16 will arrive earlier than expected.

It is likely to get released in the second quarter of next year, between April and June.

A new rumor suggests the exact release date will be June 3.

This date will mark both the release of the code to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and the start of the over-the-air (OTA) rollout for Google's Pixel devices.

Unlike this year, when there was a delay of more than a month between the AOSP release and the OTA updates, Android 16 is expected to be rolled out much sooner.

Google's decision to release Android 16 earlier in the year aims to ensure that more smartphones can launch with the new version.

This includes the Pixel 10 family, which is likely to be revealed in August, as well as Samsung's upcoming foldable, expected to launch in July.