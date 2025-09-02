Apple confirms iPhone 17 launch date; India pricing revealed starting from

Apple has announced it will iPhone 17 launch date will officially launch on the market in India at the 9th of September in 2025 and prices are set to start at the price of Rs79,990. The launch will take place as included in Apple's "Awe Dropping" event, which will feature the latest models in its flagship line.

Apple will release the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Air this year. Apple has eliminated the Plus version to be replaced with the new Air version. Pre-orders will start September 12. On September 19 they will be available for purchase in stores.

iPhone 17 Series Pricing in India

According to estimates from industry experts, the price is likely to follow Apple's typical premium positioning. It is possible that the starting iPhone 17 price India could start at the price of Rs79,990 The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to cost 1,24,990. The most expensive iPhone 17 Pro Max may cost the price of Rs1,64,990 and could be one of the highest priced Apple phones available in India. It is the iPhone 17 Air placed below the Pro line is expected to retail at or near the price of Rs99,990..

What can we expect from the iPhone 17 Series

New iPhone 17 specs 2025 the slimmer appearance and come equipped with iOS 26 from the beginning. The device's power source will be Apple's new A19 Bionic processor which promises more smooth performance and better efficiency.

The models in question are all believed to sport 60Hz-per-second ProMotion screens which is a huge plus for those who prefer better visuals and a smoother experience. iPhone 17 Air iPhone 17 Air, in particular, may sport the 6.6-inch OLED display as well as a single rear camera that has a 48MP resolution that makes it a tad less expensive entry point to Apple's premium line of phones.