Apple Delays Affordable Vision Pro Release Until After 2027, Focuses on M5 Upgrade for 2025

Apple planned to release a more affordable version of its Vision Pro headset next year, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now says the launch is delayed until after 2027.

Instead, Apple will upgrade the current Vision Pro with a new M5 microprocessor, expected in 2025.

The budget version of the Vision Pro will likely have a less powerful chip and lower-resolution displays.

It will also exclude the EyeSight feature, which shows the wearer’s eyes on the front screen.

Kuo shared this information in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week. The updated Vision Pro with the M5 chip will be Apple’s only new headset in 2025, according to Kuo.

Kuo compared the delayed release of the budget Vision Pro to Apple’s experience with the HomePod mini. Despite being a cheaper version of the original HomePod, the HomePod mini didn’t become a mainstream product.

Kuo believes that releasing a cheaper Vision Pro wouldn’t create the kind of useful experiences needed to make it successful.

The budget version of the Vision Pro is expected to cost around $2,000 (about Rs 1,68,000). It will likely have cheaper components, such as a less powerful chip and lower-quality XR screens.

The EyeSight feature may be removed from the Vision Pro. The original model starts at $3,499 (about Rs 2,90,000) for the 256GB version, with options for 512GB and 1TB storage.

Apple introduced the Vision Pro at WWDC 2023. It is now available in select regions, including the US, China, Europe, and Japan.

The headset runs on Apple's visionOS and supports both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). It is powered by the M2 processor and an R1 chip.