Apple Unveils the Ultra-Slim iPhone Air: A New Era of Design

Tim Cook Apple said: “This is Apple at our shockingly thin iPhone ever,” Cook told the crowd at the event. “It’s important to balance capacity and beauty.”

He added that the new iPhones “raise the bar once again” with a lineup “unlike anything we’ve ever created.” Although the iPhone 17 itself is an incremental upgrade, Apple design team has pushed the envelope further with the Pro models, with an all-new rectangular camera plateau and vapor-cooling technology to keep the device running smoothly, even under load.

Apple says design is more than the look and feel. “New iPhone design is also how it works. This philosophy guides everything we do,” Cook told the audience.

The iPhone 17 features a ProMotion display capable of 3000 nits of brightness and the super-powerful 3-nanometer A19 processor. It has a 48MP dual fusion rear camera – four times the resolution of the iPhone 16 – and a 18MP square front Centrestage camera. Users will also be able to capture wide, landscape-style selfies with the front sensor, rather than having to rotate their phone, and the feature is standard across the new iPhone Air range.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max have also been designed for durability and versatility. The new phones have the power of eight professional lenses in a single device. This will also allow users to achieve up to 40x digital zoom on photos. The 48MP fusion telephoto camera, with its 4x optical zoom at 100mm and 8x optical zoom at 200mm, is the longest Apple has ever offered on a phone.

Apple credits a 56% larger sensor, new 3D sensor-shift stabilization, and photonic engine upgraded with machine learning, for the new camera’s power. Video also gets ProRes RAW and other professional capabilities on the iPhone Air features, giving content creators the most in-their-pocket on record.

Apple has also updated the AirPods Pro, one of the most popular earphones in the world. The new set, AirPods Pro 3, has live translation, a built-in heart rate sensor and improved battery life.