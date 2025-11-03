Apple’s upgraded Siri is expected to integrate Google’s Gemini models behind the scenes.

Apple will use its own customised iteration of the Gemini model on its Private Cloud Compute servers to analyse and securely Apple AI strategy, The Information reports. Apple has stated previously that the new Siri would be much more capable. As such, Siri will be able to answer very personal questions users might have, for example, “Find the book recommendation from Mom,” without sending the data to the cloud for processing. The device will intelligently search through locally stored data and spit out a quick answer in response.

Google Gemini in Siri is reportedly divided into three parts — the query planner, knowledge search system, and summariser. The two endpoints will be powered by the Gemini models to help Siri understand requests, and will also enable more natural, context-aware answers to queries.

Apple will continue to use its Foundation Models to ensure the personal information on the device is kept from prying eyes. The privacy-focused iPhone maker has reassured that Google’s models will never leave its Private Cloud Compute servers, and that the Google systems will run only on Apple servers.

Apple Google AI deal search system Siri gets may also come from Gemini. Siri will be able to understand more general knowledge requests and give fuller, more contextually rich responses to questions on events in the world, trivia, and facts.

Siri Gemini integration does not mean that Apple would be defaulting to ChatGPT or third-party apps in Siri, or just giving basic, unrefined answers. Siri’s responses would still come from the Apple ecosystem, which will also be the front that Apple uses in the new marketing.

Even though Apple is using Gemini models in the backend, Bloomberg says that the iPhone maker does not intend on telling anyone. Siri’s improvements will be made to look as though they are all Apple’s own work. Siri’s backend systems will be made stronger by Google’s Gemini tech to improve areas Apple’s own LLMs have been weaker in.