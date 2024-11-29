Best Smartwatches Under 4000 for Fitness and Smart Features

The tech lovers and the fitness enthusiasts are looking for the best smartwatches to wear. It can get quite confusing when you are searching for smartwatches under 4000. In order to assist you in exercises you love, check out our top picks to find a smartwatch that is both stylish, functional and budget-friendly.

Noise ColorFit Smartwatch

This is one of the best smartwatches in india under 4000. In terms of design, the Noise ColorFit Smartwatch is a stylish watch that not only looks good but also offers a range of smart features such as fitness tracking and daily activities monitoring.

Bright Displays - Experience bright, high-resolution displays that enable crisp visuals.

Longer battery: Go hand-free for a long time.

Hassle-Free Calling: Call and message over Bluetooth.

Heavy Duty construction: Comes with a stainless steel body which helps enhance durability.

Quick Charging: Get back to action faster with Instacharge technology.

CrossBeats Nexus Smartwatch

The CrossBeats Nexus Smartwatch is a state-of-the-art smartwatch that offers the latest technology and excellent fitness tracking features. With a voice assistant powered by ChatGPT and high-end Bluetooth Response: The connection, CrossBeats, this Nexus Smartwatch is perfect for high-tech smartwatch technology that affines fitness enthusiasts. It is one of the best smartwatches in India.

AI-Driven Voice Assistant: Enjoy hands-free convenience powered by advanced technology

Seamless Bluetooth Pairing: Connect effortlessly with your devices.

Built for Performance: Durable design crafted for everyday use

Comprehensive Fitness Tracking: Stay on top of your health goals with advanced metrics

Extended Battery Life: Power through your day without constant recharging

Water-Resistant Design: Ready to handle splashes, sweat, and rain.

Noise Endeavour Smartwatch

The Noise Endeavour Smartwatch is a feature-packed companion designed for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users. Boasting Bluetooth calling, messaging capabilities, and a vivid display, it seamlessly combines functionality and style to keep you connected and on top of your fitness goals. It is the best smartwatch under 4000 with call function.

Stunning high-resolution display for crystal-clear visuals

Bluetooth connectivity for calls and messages

Durable stainless steel frame for added strength

Comprehensive fitness tracking features for a healthier lifestyle

Fire-Bolt Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Smartwatch combines sleek design with cutting-edge functionality to elevate your active lifestyle. Featuring a premium metallic finish and comprehensive fitness tracking capabilities, it's the ideal companion for those dedicated to their health and fitness goals. This watch has a variety of functions that align with users goals.

Sleek, premium metallic design for an upscale appearance

Stunning, high-resolution display for vivid visuals

Durable stainless steel construction for long-lasting performance

Comprehensive fitness tracking features for improved health monitoring

Extended battery life for uninterrupted use

CrossBeats Smartwatch

The CrossBeats Smartwatch is a multifunctional wearable designed to complement your dynamic lifestyle. Equipped with Bluetooth calling and voice assistant capabilities, it delivers seamless connectivity and convenience for daily activities. These watches are available at Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and other online stores.

Seamless Bluetooth Calling & Voice Assistant Integration

Built to Last with a Durable, Functional Design

Sleek and Modern Design with SnapCharge™ Technology

Comprehensive Fitness Tracking for All Your Health Goals

Boat Storm

The boAt Storm is another solid choice of round smartwatch under 4000 for those seeking a smartwatch that doesn’t compromise on fitness tracking or smart features. It’s designed to deliver excellent value with its stylish look and robust functionality. Boat Storm has unique features that amazingly resonate with buyers' objectives. It is a budget-friendly option for those who are looking for a smartwatch under 4000.

Features:

1.3-inch Touch Display: A bright, responsive touchscreen that ensures a smooth user experience.

A bright, responsive touchscreen that ensures a smooth user experience. Multiple Sports Modes: Tracks activities such as running, cycling, and walking, and gives detailed insights into your performance.

Tracks activities such as running, cycling, and walking, and gives detailed insights into your performance. Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring: Constant heart rate monitoring and real-time SpO2 tracking help keep you on top of your health.

Constant heart rate monitoring and real-time SpO2 tracking help keep you on top of your health. 7-day Battery Life: With its efficient battery, the boAt Storm offers a full week of usage.

Conclusion

Getting a relatively easy watch with fitness tracking and smart features under 4000 rupees or less is not very hard. Some of the best options listed above include the Realme Watch 3, Noise ColorFit Pro 4, boAt Storm, Amazfit Bip U Pro, and Fire-Boltt Ninja 3, which are affordable, stylish and functional. If you need a fitness tracker, a smartwatch with calling features, or one with GPS, these are perfect for you and will help you stay connected while staying within your budget and getting all the features you need.