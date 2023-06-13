Blaupunkt launches Atomik Series with powerful BB25 and BB50 Boomboxes

Blaupunkt, the iconic German brand renowned for its exceptional audio products, is thrilled to unveil its latest additions to the Atomik series: the BB25 and BB50 boomboxes. Designed to bring people together through the power of music, these cutting-edge devices deliver an unparalleled audio experience that will impress even the most discerning music enthusiasts.

BB25 and BB50 boomboxes produce an extraordinary sound that takes your senses to the next level. The BB25 delivers an impressive 35 Watts, while the BB50 takes it even further with an astounding 50 Watts. The clarity, deep bass, and powerful volume generated by these devices create an unforgettable audio experience.



Both boomboxes come equipped with high-capacity batteries designed to deliver extended playtimes without compromising performance. The BB25 houses a robust 3000mAh battery, while the BB50 boasts an impressive 4500mAh battery. Drawing on Blaupunkt's nearly 100 years of experience, these larger batteries can support TurboVolt technology, ensuring fast charging capabilities.

The meticulous design and high-quality materials utilised in these boomboxes eliminate vibrations and distortions, ensuring uninterrupted sound excellence. Elevate your gatherings and add a touch of panache with the built-in RGB lights of the BB25 and BB50. These vibrant lights come alive and synchronise with the music, creating an immersive visual experience.

These boomboxes are ready to amplify your talent, offering specially tuned microphones that deliver outstanding results. The balanced audio mix, rivalling professional studio levels, ensures an exceptional performance that will impress you and your audience. Let BB25 and BB50 transform any gathering into an unforgettable karaoke extravaganza.

The Blaupunkt BB25 is priced at Rs /- 3.999, and BB50 is priced at Rs /-. 4.999 These products are available on Amazon.