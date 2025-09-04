Galaxy S25 FE Unveiled: AI Meets Essential Flagship Features

Samsung Electronics today officially announced the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, the newest and most accessible member of the Galaxy S25 series, with One UI 8 and the latest Galaxy AI features.

Empowering a new era of Galaxy intelligence and multitasking, Galaxy S25 FE features that turn your device into an AI companion you can count on with enhanced multimodal capabilities.

Fueling creativity and performance for everyone

Advanced Samsung Galaxy AI editing tools like Generative Edit and Instant Slow-mo make content creation a breeze. In front, an enhanced 12MP camera leverages Samsung’s ProVisual Engine to intelligently capture clear, sharper selfies every time.

Under the hood is a larger 4,900mAh battery and an expanded vapor chamber by more than 10%, ensuring a cooler, smoother, and more responsive experience. Galaxy S25 FE also supports 45W wired charging so you can rest assured that the phone will be there with you all day, every day.

Empowering the next Galaxy AI ecosystem

“The Galaxy S25 FE provides an on-ramp to the expansive Galaxy AI ecosystem, making these benefits accessible to a wider audience,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of the Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung has optimized Samsung 2025 smartphones with Galaxy AI, One UI 8, and multimodal AI agents to open a new era of more natural interactions between you and your phone.

For instance, with Gemini Live, real-time, visual conversations get flagship essentials Samsung and more contextual. Scan two outfits and let the AI choose for you, ‘Which style is better for the weather in Seoul?” and the AI will chime in with a natural response, providing timely and intelligent insights that you can easily take for granted.

A smarter way to search and game

Samsung is also expanding its integrated Circle to Search experience with Google so users will get assistance in the ways they need it most. Tired of running into challenges or need help with the coming play in a game? Circle the point on the screen and the AI' will automatically give you with real- time tips and tricks without ever having to leave the game.