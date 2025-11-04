How Google Messages Plans to Integrate the Nano Banana Model

As usual with Google products, the company has been slowly rolling it out to products and services one by one (Lens and AI Mode being two of them), but we’ve also spotted evidence of it in Google Messages.

In fact, we recently stumbled upon an early look at Nano Banana, which was hidden inside Google Messages updates. Now, a newer beta version (20251031) of the app has rolled out, and the latest code (from developer chibineo) lets us get a better look at the functionality.

Android Authority reports the beta code already includes the necessary code for the Nano Banana feature Google, which means Google could enable the feature at any time. It’s likely the functionality will be turned on via a server-side update, rather than a standard app rollout.

When it’s finally made available, the option for “Remix” will appear when selecting an image in the media picker (Gallery). A Remix button is also included on the final preview screen, right before sending a photo. A first-time tap on the Remix button shows a “Remix your photos” tutorial.

You’ll be prompted Android messaging feature that says “Describe the changes you want,” along with a few sample ideas to get the ball rolling. You can tap Remix again to make further changes to the image.

As you can probably guess, the Remix feature is only available when you’ve selected a single photo. The app’s code also hints Google will also include a daily usage limit for Google AI messaging. For now, it’s unclear whether paid subscribers (Google AI Pro/Ultra subscribers) get a higher daily cap than the free version.

Google Nano Banana integration can also be triggered by long pressing an image directly in the chat. When we first tested it in some of the early builds, it brought up a banana icon in the header. We no longer see that header in this nearly final code, so it’s possible that has been scrapped.