iPhone 15 Now Available for Under Rs 40,000: Best Deal You Can’t Miss

The iPhone 15 is now on sale for Rs 56,999, which is cheaper than its usual price of Rs 79,900. If you trade in your old phone, you can get up to Rs 29,250 off! So, if you have an old iPhone like the iPhone 12, you could buy the iPhone 15 for less than Rs 40,000.

The iPhone 15 is a really cool phone. It works fast, so you can play games or watch videos without any problems. The screen is bright and clear, which makes it great for watching movies or using apps. The camera takes amazing pictures, even when it’s dark

A cool new feature in the iPhone 15 is the USB-C port for charging. This means you can use the same charger for different devices.

If you want a new iPhone with awesome features and a great price, now is a great time to buy the iPhone 15. Go to Amazon, pick your favorite color, and check if you can get money off for your old phone!