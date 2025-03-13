iPhone 17 Air to Be Apple’s Thinnest Phone, New Leak Confirms

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to debut later this year, featuring multiple models, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The latest leak highlights the dimensions of the iPhone 17 Air, which is anticipated to be the slimmest iPhone to date. The new model is expected to replace the 'Plus' variant in Apple’s lineup.

A new leak from tipster Ice Universe on Weibo suggests that the iPhone 17 Air’s camera bump will measure 4mm in thickness. The device’s total thickness, including the camera module, is reported to be 9.5mm. This aligns with earlier predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had estimated the base thickness of the device at 5.5mm, excluding the camera module.

Previous reports indicated the iPhone 17 Air would be 6.25mm thick, with dimensions measuring 163mm in height and 77.6mm in width. For comparison, the current iPhone 16 has a thickness of 7.8mm.

Industry sources indicate that the iPhone 17 Air will feature a Titanium frame, setting it apart from the other models in the lineup. The standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to come with aluminium frames.

Apple is rumored to equip the iPhone 17 Air with an A18 or A19 chip, supported by 8GB RAM and integrated Apple Intelligence features. Pricing estimates suggest the device could be positioned between $1,299 and $1,500 (approximately Rs. 1,09,000 to Rs. 1,26,000).

Reports indicate that the iPhone 17 Air will sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. It is also expected to retain the Dynamic Island feature. On the camera front, the device is tipped to include a 48-megapixel single rear camera and a 24-megapixel front-facing sensor. Apple’s in-house 5G and Wi-Fi chips are also expected to be integrated into the new model.