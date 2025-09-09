  • Menu
iPhone 17 Colors: Every Rumored Shade for All Models

iPhone 17 Colors: Every Shade Rumored for 2025

Apple’s “Awe dropping” event on September 9, 2025 is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup. Alongside new features, one of the most exciting parts for buyers is always the color options. Here’s what each model is tipped to come in:

iPhone 17 (Regular)

  • Black
  • White
  • Steel Gray
  • Light Blue
  • Green
  • Purple

iPhone 17 Air

  • Black
  • White
  • Light Gold
  • Light Blue

iPhone 17 Pro / Pro Max

  • Dark Blue
  • Orange
  • Black
  • White
  • Gray
