iPhone 17 Colors: Every Rumored Shade for All Models
Highlights
Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup is set to launch at the September 2025 event. Here are all the rumored iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max colors.
iPhone 17 Colors: Every Shade Rumored for 2025
Apple’s “Awe dropping” event on September 9, 2025 is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup. Alongside new features, one of the most exciting parts for buyers is always the color options. Here’s what each model is tipped to come in:
iPhone 17 (Regular)
- Black
- White
- Steel Gray
- Light Blue
- Green
- Purple
iPhone 17 Air
- Black
- White
- Light Gold
- Light Blue
iPhone 17 Pro / Pro Max
- Dark Blue
- Orange
- Black
- White
- Gray
