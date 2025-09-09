Live
- Unbeaten Indian hockey team gears up for Super4s challenge at Women’s Asia Cup
- PM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for disaster-hit Himachal
- Is Your Khichdi Too Mushy? Common Mistakes to Avoid for Perfect Texture
- iPhone 17 Colors: Every Rumored Shade for All Models
- Signal Introduces Free and Paid Chat Backups with Strong Privacy Safeguards
- iPhone 17 Leak: Apple’s First Crossbody Strap Could Match New Orange Pro Model
- iPhone 17 Singapore Price: Expected Cost, Pre-Order & Release Date
- Nitish Kumar fulfils promise, increases honorarium of Anganwadi workers ahead of Bihar elections
- Figures favour INDIA Bloc VP candidate, claims Shiv Sena-UBT as election underway
- Apple to unveil next-gen iPhones with new chips, thinner Air model
iPhone 17 Leak: Apple’s First Crossbody Strap Could Match New Orange Pro Model
Apple’s iPhone 17 may launch with a bold new crossbody strap accessory. A leaked orange strap hints at a matching iPhone 17 Pro colorway. Here’s what we know.
Apple is getting ready to launch the iPhone 17 this week, and along with the phones, a new accessory has leaked. Photos show Apple’s first crossbody strap for iPhone — designed to make carrying the device easier.
Leaker Sonny Dickson posted pictures of the strap in a bright orange color, which could match the rumored orange iPhone 17 Pro.
The strap is built with a metal core for strength and has magnetic clips so it can snap on and off quickly. Apple’s new TechWoven cases will have small holes at the corners to fit this strap.
Other leakers like Majin Bu and DuanRui also showed case designs with these strap holes, adding weight to the rumor.
Apple has done similar things before — like the lanyard slot on AirPods Pro 2 and the strap for the iPod touch.
On X, Sonny Dickson:
"Here’s your first look at the Crossbody Strap for iPhone 17 — do people actually use these?"