iPhone 17 Leak: Apple’s First Crossbody Strap Could Match New Orange Pro Model

Apple’s iPhone 17 may launch with a bold new crossbody strap accessory. A leaked orange strap hints at a matching iPhone 17 Pro colorway. Here’s what we know.

Apple is getting ready to launch the iPhone 17 this week, and along with the phones, a new accessory has leaked. Photos show Apple’s first crossbody strap for iPhone — designed to make carrying the device easier.

Leaker Sonny Dickson posted pictures of the strap in a bright orange color, which could match the rumored orange iPhone 17 Pro.

The strap is built with a metal core for strength and has magnetic clips so it can snap on and off quickly. Apple’s new TechWoven cases will have small holes at the corners to fit this strap.

Other leakers like Majin Bu and DuanRui also showed case designs with these strap holes, adding weight to the rumor.

Apple has done similar things before — like the lanyard slot on AirPods Pro 2 and the strap for the iPod touch.

On X, Sonny Dickson:

"Here’s your first look at the Crossbody Strap for iPhone 17 — do people actually use these?"

