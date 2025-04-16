iPhone 17 Pro May Get A19 Chip, 8K Video, and Better Cooling

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September, with leaks showcasing exciting design and hardware changes. The iPhone 17 Pro models might have a redesigned rear camera with a rectangular bump and rounded edges The camera sensors will still be arranged in a triangle, but with a fresh finish and raised edges.

The iPhone 17 Pro may move from a titanium body to an aluminium frame. The back could combine aluminium and glass, replacing the previous all-glass design.

Battery life is expected to improve with larger batteries. Apple might also introduce its own Wi-Fi 7 chip for faster speeds and better stability.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to come with the new A19 Pro chip, made using TSMC’s 3nm process for better performance.

All models may have a 24MP front camera, while the Pro versions could include a 48MP telephoto lens and support 8K video.

Pro and Pro Max models might get 12GB of RAM for smoother multitasking and AI features. They may also feature a vapor chamber cooling system to handle heat during heavy tasks like 4K video recording.

These features are not confirmed yet but suggest big upgrades.



