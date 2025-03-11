 iQOO 15 & Neo 11 Series: Major Upgrades Coming in 2025

iQOO, a popular gaming smartphone brand, launched the iQOO 15 series in India in 2020. The brand plans to release the iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series by 2025, with leaks suggesting improvements in display and battery.

iQOO 15 vs iQOO Neo 11: Key Features and Expectations

According to leaks from Smart Pikachu on Weibo, the iQOO 15 series is expected to consist of

iQOO 15 and iQOO 15 Pro.

Moreover, the iQOO Neo 11 series will include iQOO Neo 11 and iQOO Neo 11 Pro.

Display Improvements:

Both the iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series are expected to feature OLED screens with a 2K resolution, a notable upgrade from the 1.5K displays seen in previous models. The iQOO 15 Pro, in particular, is said to come with a 6.85-inch OLED screen supplied by Samsung Display Company (SDC).

Battery Upgrades:

Another major highlight is the battery improvements. The iQOO 15 series is rumored to include a massive 7,000 mAh battery, a substantial upgrade from the 6,000 mAh battery in the iQOO 13 in India and the 6,150 mAh version in China. Likewise, the iQOO Neo 11 series also features a 7,000 mAh battery, replacing the 6,100 mAh battery in the iQOO Neo 10 series.

Additional Features:

Both series are expected to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for faster, secure unlocking and an AR coating for better visibility in bright light.