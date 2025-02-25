Leaked iPhone 17 Renders Suggest Major Camera and Material Changes

Apple is still months away from introducing the iPhone 17 series, but early leaks indicate significant design changes. Recent CAD renders, shared by leaker Majin Bu, suggest that Apple may be moving toward a camera layout reminiscent of Google’s Pixel lineup.

According to the leaked images, the iPhone 17 Pro and the rumored iPhone 17 Air may adopt a broader, pill-shaped camera module extending across the upper back of the device. This would mark a departure from Apple’s long-standing square camera housing. The iPhone 17 Air is depicted with a single rear camera lens, while the base iPhone 17 retains its traditional design.

Speculation regarding an iPhone 17 Air model has persisted for months. Reports suggest it may replace the Plus variant, featuring a slimmer profile. The device could incorporate a titanium frame, setting it apart from the Pro versions, which may revert to aluminum. Apple previously introduced titanium with the iPhone 15 Pro series, but analyst Jeff Pu suggests a shift back to aluminum for environmental reasons.

Apple historically debuts new iPhone models in September, leaving months before official confirmation. However, if these renders align with final designs, the iPhone 17 series could mark one of the most significant visual updates in years. The shift in camera module design, particularly for the Pro and Air models, may indicate changes in internal hardware, imaging capabilities, or an overall refinement of Apple's design language.

Leaks and reports hint at several potential changes in the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. If the rumored design modifications hold true, Apple could be preparing a distinct departure from previous iterations. The new camera placement may impact photography and augmented reality functionalities, while material choices could influence weight and durability. Further details will likely emerge as the launch date approaches.