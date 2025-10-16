Live
M5 iPad Pro Launch in India: Everything You Need to Know About Prices and Features
Apple today unveiled its new-generation iPad Pro which is powered by its new M5 chip.
Apple M5 iPad Pro launch in a sleek aluminium enclosure that is easy to work with for sketching, video editing and a whole lot more. With new AI-focused tools on board, the tablet is touted to be the most creative powerhouse by Apple that is able to keep up with professional and power users at all times, arguably making it the most capable iPad Pro review.
Price and Availability
Apple has retained the Apple new iPad 2025 line-up with two variants: 11-inch and 13-inch models, both of which feature an aluminium enclosure in Space Black and Silver finish. iPad Pro M5 India price starts from Rs 99,900 for the 11-inch and Rs 1,29,900 for the 13-inch variants. For the power users and creative professionals that have heavy workflows, there are configurations with 2TB storage.
iPad Pro specifications
Display: iPad Pro M5 is available in two sizes, 11- inch and 13- inch both of which point beautiful Ultra Retina XDR displays that boast vibrant colour reduplication and sharp details.
Processor and Memory: The new iPad Pro M5 features Apple’s A15 M5 chip with 12GB of unified memory. The new iPad Pro M5 runs on iPadOS 26, which offers a refined interface and smarter productivity tools and the base configuration comes with 256 GB of storage, which is relatively a lot to store your apps, systems and media lines.
Battery: The latest iPad Pro M5 runs a 31.29Wh battery, which provides reliable all-day battery power to work and produce content.
Highlights
The most notable part of this iPad Pro is the M5 iPad features a 10-core GPU, as well as a Neural Accelerator built into each one of its cores which means that users will be able to enjoy insane AI performance.