macOS Tahoe news: According to sources who are intimate who are familiar with macOS Tahoe testing and development as well as internal hardware testing Apple's plan for the coming year will include a variety of exciting new launch events, beginning with brand new MacBook models that are powered using M5 chips. M5 processor.

Apple's Next Mac on the Horizon

Someone who are intimately aware of the issue have told the AppleInsider the following: Apple is working on an internal Mac that is internally identified with the number J704 that will be tested using an optimized Apple hardware roadmap for macOS Tahoe 2025 release Version 26.0.2. In addition, several different Mac models are being developed, they're not set for release at this point.

Early 2026: The Year of M5 Macs

Although it is possible that Apple Mac timeline leak in the middle of the year, Mac 2025 and 2026 launch is likely to be an even more exciting time in the Apple Mac lineup. People with a experience of providing accurate information on Apple's future plans suggest the forthcoming hardware from Apple will integrate with the next generation operating system MacOS 26,.

M5 MacBook Air -- macOS 26.2, Early 2026

In the wake of on from the M5 MacBook Pro, Apple is gearing up to unveil M5 MacBook Air. M5 MacBook Air with codenames J813 and J815. analogous to the M4 precursor the MacBook Air will be available with the 13 and 15 inch performances, but it'll have enhanced performance and effectiveness.

In the same way We can safely assume that Apple is presently testing internally its M5 MacBook Air with macOS 26.2, situating it to launch by the end of 2026.

M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro-- macOS 26.3, Early 2026

Following the launch of the M5 MacBook Air's launch, Apple plans to roll out its top- of- the- line MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

The M5 Max models are expected to maintain the standard sizes of 14 and 16 inches. dimensions and will carry internal identifyrs J714 and J716