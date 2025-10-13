Live
- Taylor Swift Unveils New Eras Tour Docuseries: The End of an Era and The Final Show
- macOS Tahoe leak reveals Apple’s planned Mac release schedule for 2025 and 2026
- Rahul Gandhi to pay condolences to family of Haryana IGP officer
- Local Maharashtra units want to contest independently: Congress
- JPMorgan Announces $10 Billion Investment in U.S. National Security Under $1.5 Trillion Initiative
- Govt introduces Alliance Air’s "Fare se Fursat" fixed airfare scheme
- IOA felicitates India’s Paris 2024 Olympic medallists at ceremony in Delhi
- Texas Business Owner Clarifies Viral H-1B Comments, Says ‘Race Has Nothing to Do With It’
- RSS Ban Demand Sparks Political Poster War in Kalaburagi
- Governor C.V. Ananda Bose says Bengal not safe for women anymore
macOS Tahoe leak reveals Apple’s planned Mac release schedule for 2025 and 2026
A new report has surfaced regarding new details about Apple's 2026 Mac lineup and sheds light on what's next for this tech company.
macOS Tahoe news: According to sources who are intimate who are familiar with macOS Tahoe testing and development as well as internal hardware testing Apple's plan for the coming year will include a variety of exciting new launch events, beginning with brand new MacBook models that are powered using M5 chips. M5 processor.
Apple's Next Mac on the Horizon
Someone who are intimately aware of the issue have told the AppleInsider the following: Apple is working on an internal Mac that is internally identified with the number J704 that will be tested using an optimized Apple hardware roadmap for macOS Tahoe 2025 release Version 26.0.2. In addition, several different Mac models are being developed, they're not set for release at this point.
Early 2026: The Year of M5 Macs
Although it is possible that Apple Mac timeline leak in the middle of the year, Mac 2025 and 2026 launch is likely to be an even more exciting time in the Apple Mac lineup. People with a experience of providing accurate information on Apple's future plans suggest the forthcoming hardware from Apple will integrate with the next generation operating system MacOS 26,.
M5 MacBook Air -- macOS 26.2, Early 2026
In the wake of on from the M5 MacBook Pro, Apple is gearing up to unveil M5 MacBook Air. M5 MacBook Air with codenames J813 and J815. analogous to the M4 precursor the MacBook Air will be available with the 13 and 15 inch performances, but it'll have enhanced performance and effectiveness.
In the same way We can safely assume that Apple is presently testing internally its M5 MacBook Air with macOS 26.2, situating it to launch by the end of 2026.
M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro-- macOS 26.3, Early 2026
Following the launch of the M5 MacBook Air's launch, Apple plans to roll out its top- of- the- line MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.
The M5 Max models are expected to maintain the standard sizes of 14 and 16 inches. dimensions and will carry internal identifyrs J714 and J716