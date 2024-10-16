Motorola Razr 50 Review: All You Need To Know

Motorola Razr 50 Review: A Modern Take on the Iconic Flip Phone

Competing neck-and-neck with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Oppo Find N3 Flip, Motorola has launched the Razr 50, which features an impressive 3.6-inch cover display. With its sleek and stylish design, the device aims to offer cutting-edge technology, making it a much more affordable and accessible model than its older sibling, the Razr 50 Ultra. So, in this review, we will dig deeper into the device's design, performance, and battery life, among many other things.

Design

With a Hinge rating of 400,000 folds, the Motorola Razr 50 features a sleek and functional design coupled with a vegan leather back that gives the new model a luxury touch and a comfortable grip. Its IPX8 rating allows it to withstand water submersion of up to 1.5 meters for about 30 minutes. Available in Spritz Orange, Beach Sand and Koala Grey, Razr 50’s 3.6-inch cover display is an advanced upgrade from Razr 40’s 1.5-inch screen that facilitates users to run various apps directly from the cover.

Display

Featuring a 6.9-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED inner display, the phone reciprocates upbeat brightness and colour accuracy. A brightness of 1582 nits (in HBM) ensures that a user will be able to read a screen even under direct sunlight. Although the phone supports 90 Hz refresh rate, it throttles down to 60 Hz for Always On Display (AOD) function, which in turn impacts battery life. AOD refers to a feature that facilitates users to see important information even if the phone remains locked. AOD displays battery percentage, time, date, weather among many. As far as the competitors are concerned, Razr 50 doesn't feature HDR playback on Netflix.

Maintaining its strength, Razr 50 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which in turn proves to be resistant towards scratches.

Performance

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, Motorola Razr 50 finds itself in a tough spot due to the powerful internals offered by competitors including Samsung Galaxy ZFlip6 and the OPPO Find N3 Flip. Shockingly, Razr 50 struggles to keep in line even with the Realme GT 6 during the benchmark tests. The performance gap clearly becomes evident during daily tasks coupled with indications of lagging during intensive operations like photo and video capture. In fact, during gaming sessions performance drops significantly with evident frame drops.

Razr 50 runs on Hello UI, which offers a user-friendly experience. Notable features including Moto Gestures and Smart Connect along with a smooth interface gives top-of-the-line experience to the users.

On the AI front, the device features Gemini integration and Google Photos’ AI functionalities giving users a free hand to play around with tech. So, overall, though there is room for improvement on the performance front, it’s the phone’s software optimisation and AI features that keeps the Razr 50 going.

Camera

Featuring a 50 MP primary camera with pixel PDF and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), the device can capture detailed and dynamic photos in bright conditions. However, few captured images may appear artificially sharpened. Though its 2X in-sensor zoom performs well, the colours can still appear dull. The ultrawide camera fails to bring detail and sharpness, especially while taking pictures in shadows and corners.

Though portrait mode delivers upbeat quality, it also struggles with colour accuracy and edge detection. While clicking pictures users can observe a yellowish or reddish skin tone that looks unnatural. In low light conditions the primary camera performs better by producing detailed images and accurate colours but in the low-light conditions, the ultrawide camera suffers from noise and lens flare.

For taking selfies, photos are better off with the main camera as compared to the front camera. Notably, 4K video recording at 30 fps, are compatible with front and rear cameras, which provides high resolution video capture for users.

Battery Performance

With a 4,200 mAh battery, users can expect the battery to last 4-5 hours under heavy usage. Under PCMark’s Life Test, the device lasted 14 hours and 1 minute which reflects the device’s upbeat endurance.

With a 30 W fast charging, Razr 50 takes approximately one hour and three minutes to get fully charged. In addition to this, the device also offers 15W wireless charging.

Verdict & Price

Featuring a sleek and stylish design with an impressive 3.6-inch cover display, the device is modestly priced for first-time foldable users at ₹64,999. However, the performance of Motorola Razr 50 has been below par as the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor is coupled with its limitations during regular usage. Though the camera performs well in most conditions, it struggles with colour accuracy. In a nutshell, Razr 50 is an excellent choice for buyers who are looking forward to a functional foldable phone at a lower price point.