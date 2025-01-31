Nothing Phone 3a Series Launch Set for March 4: What to Expect

Nothing has officially scheduled the release of its latest smartphone lineup, the Nothing Phone 3a series, for March 4. The series will introduce two models: the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. The launch event is set for 3:30 PM IST, with availability confirmed through Flipkart.

While official pricing details remain undisclosed, industry speculation suggests that the Nothing Phone 3a series will occupy the mid-range segment. For context, the previous Nothing Phone 2a started at Rs 23,999, and the Phone 2a Plus was priced at Rs 27,999 for the base model. The upcoming Phone 3a is anticipated to offer configurations of 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB storage, whereas the Phone 3a Pro is expected to come in a single variant featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Nothing Phone 3a is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, marking the largest screen in the company's lineup to date. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, transitioning from the MediaTek Dimensity processor used in the Phone 2a. The device will likely run on Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15.

Design leaks suggest a pill-shaped triple-camera system, a first for Nothing. The primary camera is rumored to be a 50-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a 50-megapixel telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom. Notably, the ultra-wide sensor may see a downgrade to 8 megapixels. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera is expected to be housed in a hole-punch cutout.

The battery is anticipated to maintain a 5,000mAh capacity with support for 45W wired charging, consistent with the Phone 2a. Additional features are expected to include NFC support and Nothing's distinctive Glyph lighting. Reports indicate that both models will be available in Black, with the Phone 3a also offered in White and the Pro variant in Gray.