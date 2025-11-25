The OnePlus 15R 5G will OnePlus India launch on December 17, 2025, according to the sanctioned advertisement by OnePlus. A value- acquainted handset in the OnePlus 15 lineup, the phone will be available on Indian soil just weeks after its global release. Along with the smartphone, the company is also launching the Pad Go 2 — a refined take on the 2023 Pad Go as well as a brand new stylus that promises a fluid experience for jotting down notes and casual creative work.

OnePlus 15R: Price in India

OnePlus new devices price information for the OnePlus 15R yet. OnePlus 15R Price in India But given that the R series is generally a value- concentrated variant from the brand, it’s likely to bring in the upper-mid-range member. Beforehand estimates peg the starting price at Rs. 44,999. This is a slight decoration over the OnePlus 13R, but this is accessible given the better internals and the bettered design OnePlus has brought to the device.

OnePlus 15R Specifications and Features

Rumours suggest that smartphone launch India a flat metal frame and a unique camera island at a 45-degree angle at the top left corner of the rear. It will also likely have a 165Hz OLED display and an optical fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 15R features also anticipated to have a large 7,800 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The OnePlus 15R will presumably have a triadic hinder camera setup, but no sanctioned specifications have been verified for the cameras yet. OnePlus has, still, revealed that 15R will have multiple continuity conditions IP66, IP68, IP69, and indeed IP69K for extreme continuity.

OnePlus Pad Go 2

The mobile launch date alongside the OnePlus 15R in India on December 17. The 2023 Pad Go has been refined in the new iteration, with the company saying it will be “optimized” for students, casual users, and professionals who want a no-frills device that works well in day-to-day use.