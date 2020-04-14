 Top
OnePlus 8 Series Mobiles: Here Are The Detailed Specifications Of These High-End Smartphones…

Good news for all the gadget lovers and OnePlus fans!!! Finally, the most awaited OnePlus 8 Series mobiles are out… These mobiles are officially launched in China and are stealing the hearts with their amazing features. The 8 series comes up with OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models.

We Hans India are listing down the amazing features of these mobiles especially for our readers… Have a look!

OnePlus 8 Mobile:

• Display: 6.55-inch QHD+ Display with 90 Hz refresh rate.

• CPU: Qualcomm SnapDragon 865 SoC.

• 5G Technology

• RAM: 8 and 12 GB LLDDR4X

• Storage: 128/256 GB Internal storage with UFS 3.0

• Rear Camera: 48 MP +16 MP+ 2 MP

• Front Camera: 16 MP

• Battery: 4,300 mAh

• Charging Speed: 30W Wrap Charge 30T

• Colours Available: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow

• Price: USD 699 for 8GB /128 GB model and UDS 799 for 12 GB/256 GB version

OnePlus 8 Pro Mobile:

• Display: 6.78-inch QHD+ Display with 90 Hz refresh rate.

• CPU: Qualcomm SnapDragon 865 SoC.

• 5G Technology

• RAM: 8 and 12 GB LPDDR5

• Storage: 128/256 GB Internal storage with UFS 3.0

• Rear Camera: 48 MP + 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

• Front Camera: 16 MP

• Battery: 4,510 mAh

• Charging Speed: 30W Wrap Charge 30T with 3W Reverse Wireless Charging capacity and 30W Wireless charging

• Colours Available: Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black and Glacial Green

• Certification: IP68

• Price: UDS 899 for 8GB /128 GB model and UDS 999 for 12 GB/256 GB version

Well, both 8 and 8 Pro mobiles will be open to sales on 29th April through the official website of OnePlus company. Coming to Pre-Orders in Europe, it kick starts today and sales begin on 21st April.

