OnePlus 8 Series Mobiles: Here Are The Detailed Specifications Of These High-End Smartphones…
Good news for all the gadget lovers and OnePlus fans!!! Finally, the most awaited OnePlus 8 Series mobiles are out… These mobiles are officially...
Good news for all the gadget lovers and OnePlus fans!!! Finally, the most awaited OnePlus 8 Series mobiles are out… These mobiles are officially launched in China and are stealing the hearts with their amazing features. The 8 series comes up with OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models.
We Hans India are listing down the amazing features of these mobiles especially for our readers… Have a look!
OnePlus 8 Mobile:
• Display: 6.55-inch QHD+ Display with 90 Hz refresh rate.
• CPU: Qualcomm SnapDragon 865 SoC.
• 5G Technology
• RAM: 8 and 12 GB LLDDR4X
• Storage: 128/256 GB Internal storage with UFS 3.0
• Rear Camera: 48 MP +16 MP+ 2 MP
• Front Camera: 16 MP
• Battery: 4,300 mAh
• Charging Speed: 30W Wrap Charge 30T
• Colours Available: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow
• Price: USD 699 for 8GB /128 GB model and UDS 799 for 12 GB/256 GB version
OnePlus 8 Pro Mobile:
• Display: 6.78-inch QHD+ Display with 90 Hz refresh rate.
• CPU: Qualcomm SnapDragon 865 SoC.
• 5G Technology
• RAM: 8 and 12 GB LPDDR5
• Storage: 128/256 GB Internal storage with UFS 3.0
• Rear Camera: 48 MP + 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
• Front Camera: 16 MP
• Battery: 4,510 mAh
• Charging Speed: 30W Wrap Charge 30T with 3W Reverse Wireless Charging capacity and 30W Wireless charging
• Colours Available: Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black and Glacial Green
• Certification: IP68
• Price: UDS 899 for 8GB /128 GB model and UDS 999 for 12 GB/256 GB version
Well, both 8 and 8 Pro mobiles will be open to sales on 29th April through the official website of OnePlus company. Coming to Pre-Orders in Europe, it kick starts today and sales begin on 21st April.