OPPO high RTK positioning algorithm ushers in a new era of mobile positioning technology

OPPO has launched a self-developed industry-leading high-precision positioning algorithm which will enable the mobile phone navigation system to provide accurate location within a one meter radius.

Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute, said, "In this 5G era, where connectivity is fundamental, various applications require an improved navigation system for both indoor and outdoor uses. In response to this growing market demand, OPPO is implementing its high-precision RTK positioning technology to smartphones and we believe this technology will benefit a wide range of uses".

To improve user experience in mobile navigation, OPPO brought in RTK technology to smartphones to compliment current positioning technology. RTK positioning technology is based on carrier phase measurement. It processes the data obtained between measuring stations in real time to deliver precise positioning. In the past, this technology was mainly used for industrial measuring, which utilizes large complex systems, thereby not suitable for smartphones. OPPO developed an algorithm that uses information from existing mobile phone sensors including accelerometers and gyroscopes to improve positioning accuracy and reduce the effect of signal interference.

Currently, OPPO is working on perfecting and commercializing its technology, which is set to be commercially available in 2021.