Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition: All You Need to Know Ahead of Launch

Poco is gearing up for a major smartphone launch event scheduled for January 9. Among the anticipated releases is the Poco X7 Pro, which will be accompanied by the standard Poco X7. However, the highlight of the event is the introduction of the much-awaited Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, a special collaboration between Poco and Marvel.

The Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, as revealed by Poco’s Thailand branch, boasts a unique design that pays homage to the iconic Marvel superhero. The back panel of the device prominently features a golden Poco logo, along with an Iron Man emblem. Below it, the Marvel and Avengers logos are placed, further cementing the collaboration. The design also incorporates red accents around the rear camera setup and the power button, adding a touch of Iron Man’s signature style.

While the Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition is expected to share the core hardware of the regular X7 Pro model, it will likely offer exclusive design elements, such as Iron Man-themed icons and wallpapers. The device's specifications remain largely under wraps, though it is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC, and it will run on the HyperOS 2 operating system. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and it will support 90W fast charging.

A major question surrounding the Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition is its battery capacity. While the standard version of the X7 Pro may feature a 6,000 mAh battery, it is speculated that the Iron Man Edition might come with a larger 6,550 mAh battery, a feature that could be exclusive to models sold in India.

Poco has yet to release full details on the Poco X7 Pro’s specifications, but the smartphone is expected to be priced competitively. The base model is anticipated to be priced under Rs 30,000.