  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Gadgets

Realme 15T India Launch: Massive 7000mAh Battery & Stunning Dual 50MP Cameras at a Great Price!

Realme 15T India Launch: Massive 7000mAh Battery & Stunning Dual 50MP Cameras at a Great Price!
x

Realme 15T India Launch: Massive 7000mAh Battery & Stunning Dual 50MP Cameras at a Great Price!

Highlights

Get ready! Realme 15T arrives in India with a huge 7000mAh battery, powerful dual 50MP cameras, and MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max 5G — all starting at just ₹18,999. Don’t miss the September 6 launch!

Realme has launched the new Realme 15T in India. It has a big battery, a bright screen, and two powerful 50MP cameras. The phone is affordable and comes with the latest features.

Price and Availability

  • Starts at ₹18,999 after discount
  • Available from September 6
  • Buy on Flipkart, Realme’s website, and offline stores

Main Features

  • 7,000mAh battery with fast and reverse charging
  • 6.57-inch AMOLED display with very bright 4,000 nits
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max 5G processor
  • Dual 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP front camera
  • Water and dust resistant (IP66, IP68, IP69)
  • Runs Realme UI 6.0 on Android 15
  • Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick