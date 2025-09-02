Realme 15T India Launch: Massive 7000mAh Battery & Stunning Dual 50MP Cameras at a Great Price!

Live
Highlights
Get ready! Realme 15T arrives in India with a huge 7000mAh battery, powerful dual 50MP cameras, and MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max 5G — all starting at just ₹18,999. Don’t miss the September 6 launch!
Realme has launched the new Realme 15T in India. It has a big battery, a bright screen, and two powerful 50MP cameras. The phone is affordable and comes with the latest features.
Price and Availability
- Starts at ₹18,999 after discount
- Available from September 6
- Buy on Flipkart, Realme’s website, and offline stores
Main Features
- 7,000mAh battery with fast and reverse charging
- 6.57-inch AMOLED display with very bright 4,000 nits
- MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max 5G processor
- Dual 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP front camera
- Water and dust resistant (IP66, IP68, IP69)
- Runs Realme UI 6.0 on Android 15
- Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
