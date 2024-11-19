Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch: Battery Change, Key Features, and Specifications

The Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in India on November 26. However, there is a key change in its battery specifications compared to the Chinese version. While the Chinese model came with a 6500mAh battery, the Indian version will have a smaller 5800mAh battery. This reduces its expected battery size, which was initially expected to be the largest in India.

Despite this, the phone’s Amazon listing is already live, indicating its imminent availability. Realme India has confirmed that the reduced battery size is correct, and not an error on Amazon.

When asked for the reason behind this change, Realme mentioned “regulations” but did not clarify which ones.

This has led to questions about whether Realme limited the battery for marketing reasons or used a cheaper battery to reduce costs. More details may emerge once a unit is analyzed.

The new smartphone offers high performance and a sleek design. It supports 5G, LTE, and other networks for fast connectivity.

Launched on November 4, 2024, it has a glass front and aluminum frame. The phone measures 162.5 x 76.9 x 8.6 mm and weighs 222.8 grams, balancing durability and portability. It is rated IP68/IP69 for water and dust resistance, allowing it to be submerged in up to 2 meters of water for 30 minutes.

The phone boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a color range of 1 billion colors. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision.

It also reaches a peak brightness of 6000 nits, making it visible even in direct sunlight. With a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels and 450 ppi, the display offers sharp and vibrant visuals.

Under the hood, the Realme GT 7 Pro runs Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (3nm) with Oryon V2 Phoenix cores, clocked up to 4.2 GHz. For graphics, it uses the Adreno 830 GPU for smooth gaming and multimedia.

The phone offers storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB, with up to 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring fast speeds and ample space.

The camera setup includes a 50 MP primary lens with optical image stabilization (OIS).

It also has a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8 MP ultrawide lens with a 112-degree field of view.

The phone can record 8K video at 24fps and also supports 4K and Full HD video recording. The front camera is 16 MP, capable of capturing clear selfies and 1080p video at 30fps.

The Realme GT 7 Pro features stereo speakers for an immersive sound experience but, it lacks a 3.5m headphone jack.

The phone supports Wi-Fi 6/7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and NFC. It uses a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

The phone comes with a 5800 mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging, allowing for quick top-ups.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is available in gray, white, and orange colors. It is a well-rounded device with great performance, style, and features.